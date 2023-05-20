West Ham in three-way tussle for ‘key’ centre-back that could be available for just £15m

As the current 2022/23 Premier League season draws to a close, West Ham, despite their forthcoming Europa Conference League final appearance, will surely have one eye on transfers for the new campaign.

After Everton could only draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, the Hammers know that they’re safe from relegation for another season, and that means David Moyes and the board can plan for new signings accordingly.

Though it isn’t clear exactly how much money the east Londoners will have to spend, if bargains present themselves, then they have to be at the head of the queue.

Defensively, West Ham haven’t been at their best during 2022/23, and a number of their back line aren’t getting any younger.

To that end, news that Southampton centre-back, Mohamed Salisu, could be available for as little as £15m was always going to be of interest.

Indeed, according to an exclusive report from Sports World Ghana, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion are both looking to acquire the 24-year-old.

With Southampton having been relegated, they’re arguably not in the strongest of negotiating positions when it comes to keeping hold of their players either.

Back in March, Newcastle United were also credited with an interest in the player by Modern Ghana.

Should Eddie Howe’s side firm up that interest for a player that the website labelled as ‘key’ for his country during the recent World Cup, it would be difficult for the Hammers to muscle in.