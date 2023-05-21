Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the German club during the summer transfer window and his representatives have now reached out to the north London club regarding a potential move as per 90 Min.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with a concrete proposal for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Kimmich has established himself as a key player for Bayern Munich over the years and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Arsenal. The Gunners need to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the 28-year-old German international seems like the ideal fit.

Kimmich has the quality and experience to adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club. Furthermore, the German international can operate as a right back and his versatility will be an added bonus for Mikel Arteta.

The player has been linked with other English clubs as well and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure his signature.

Kimmich is at the peak of his powers right now and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The opportunity to showcase his ability in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the player. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a deal with the Bavarian giants now.