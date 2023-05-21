Arsenal in pole position to beat Chelsea to transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly the favourites ahead of Chelsea to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuador international has been superb in the Premier League this season, firmly establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and a move to a bigger club seems inevitable.

It seems Caicedo is keen on a big move and wants to play in the Champions League, which means Arsenal are now ahead of Chelsea in the race for his signature, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners would surely do well to add the 21-year-old to their squad, with an upgrade clearly needed on Thomas Partey after his recent dip in form at the most important stage of the season.

Caicedo would also be an important addition to this Chelsea squad, with the Blues in need of a no.6 signing, though they also have an admiration for another Brighton player in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

Arsenal may not have had the best end to the season, but their strong form overall has seen them return to the Champions League and it looks like that’s already handing them an important advantage in the transfer market.