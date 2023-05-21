Arsenal remain interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

They tried to sign the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder during the January transfer window but the move did not materialise.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal were trying to get ahead of their competition by signing the player midway through the season because they knew it would be a complicated chase during the summer. A number of clubs are interested in signing Ecuador international.

Apparently, Arsenal have already spoken to the representatives of the player regarding a summer move and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Brighton now.

Romano said: “It’s not going to be easy for sure because, for Caicedo, there is a lot of interest. All the top English clubs are working around Moises Caicedo, so it’s not easy. “This is why Arsenal tried to sign him in January. They wanted to be fast because they knew it would be complicated to attack the Moises Caicedo situation in the summer. “But, for sure, there is Arsenal interest, and there has been a conversation with the player’s side.”

The midfielder signed a new contract with Brighton recently and the Seagulls are likely to demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay over the odds to sign the player.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he could transform Arsenal in the middle of the park. He could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey for the next season and he will add some much-needed control, composure, defensive cover, and ball-winning ability to the Arsenal midfield.

The 21-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class midfielder in the coming seasons. The move could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Gunners who are looking to put together a side capable of winning major trophies every year.