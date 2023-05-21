“Big mistake” – Pundit insists Arsenal should have kept this surprise name

Arsenal made a big mistake letting goalkeeper Bernd Leno leave and join Fulham, according to talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

The Gunners sold Leno last summer as Aaron Ramsdale became the clear number one for Mikel Arteta’s side, but Cascarino has made it clear he thinks this has proven the wrong decision.

The German shot-stopper was a solid performer for Arsenal before losing his place, and he’s gone on to have a superb season with Fulham this term.

See below as Cascarino criticises the decision to let Leno leave for Craven Cottage, in a statement he accepts might be a bit controversial…

"Willian has had an extraordinary season for Fulham in the #PremierLeague." ? "Leno was a big mistake for Arsenal to let go!" ? Tony Cascarino heaps praise on #FFC key players this season ? pic.twitter.com/lbRCyePnEZ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 21, 2023

Most Arsenal fans will probably be happy enough with Ramsdale, who has also had a fine season at the Emirates Stadium, even if he slipped up along with much of the rest of the squad in recent weeks.

There might have been some sense in keeping Leno, but it’s not clear if he really would have made a huge difference to Arsenal’s performances over the course of the whole season.