West Ham want Arsenal winger, striker & midfielder + cash for Rice

West Ham United reportedly want three Arsenal players amid transfer rumours linking Declan Rice with the Gunners.

The England international is widely expected to leave the London Stadium this summer, but reports suggest the Hammers won’t make it easy.

It’s been suggested that it could cost as much as £120m for West Ham to sell Rice, while his price tag could also come down if Arsenal include one or more of Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga as part of the deal.

Arsenal fans will hope their club can strike the right deal here, as Rice could be a hugely important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Meanwhile, there’s surely room to offload the likes of Nelson, Balogun and Lokonga after a relative lack of impact in the Arsenal first-team.