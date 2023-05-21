Barcelona reach agreement to sign Premier League midfielder this summer

Ruben Neves is said to have agreed terms over a move to Barcelona this summer with his Wolves contract expiring next summer.

This is according to SPORT, who say that Jorge Mendes, the agent of Neves, could include Ansu Fati as part of the deal which would mean Barca would not pay anything for Neves this summer.

Neves is expected to depart Wolves at the end of the season and yesterday, it looked like a last Molineux hurrah for the Portuguese midfielder, as he waved goodbye to the fans after his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton yesterday as the club’s fans chanted his name.

The rumour around Fati going the other way in the Neves deal is an interesting one, with Manchester United having held an interest in him lately according to the Sun and it is not as if the Spanish winger has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou, making 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

With Barcelona this season’s La Liga winners and back in the Champions League, whether Fati will want a move to the Midlands over sunny Spain is something that’ll be answered this summer.