The team news is in for Brighton’s clash with Southampton as the Seagulls look to continue their push for a European place.

Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes from his Brighton side that started in their 4-1 loss to Newcastle in midweek, with Levi Colwill, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister (who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days), Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson all coming in.

A host of the Seagulls’ most inform players coming back in to start is the last thing an already-relegated Southampton side will have wanted as they look to enjoy their last couple of Premier League games before they head to the Championship, but Ruben Selles has mixed up his side as they look to win their first league game since March 4th, with James Bree, Joe Aribo and Mohamed Elyounoussi coming in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Stuart Armstrong and Paul Onuachu.

Some good news for Southampton though is that right-back Tino Livramento makes his first appearance in a matchday squad since April 24th 2022 following a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered against today’s opponents last season.

Plenty of fresh names on show this afternoon, with kick-off at 14:00 BST.

