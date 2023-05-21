Chelsea enter race to sign 22-year-old reportedly on Liverpool radar

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly looking to sign the player this summer and Chelsea have now joined the race for the highly talented defensive midfielder.

The 22-year-old has done well in the Portuguese league this season and his performances in the european competitions have been quite impressive as well. Ugarte did well against clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the european competitions this season.

A report from Record (h/t SportWitness) claims that Chelsea have now entered the race to sign the 22-year-old this summer. The report claims that Liverpool are keen on the player as well. Liverpool will part ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on free transfers, and they will have to bring in adequate replacements. Ugarte would be a superb acquisition for them as well.

That said, sources with information on the deal have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea’s interest is genuine, but that Liverpool are not thought to be one of the clubs currently in the race for Ugarte.

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder. N’Golo Kante’s future is still up in the air and the Frenchman is yet to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge.

His contract will be up at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Chelsea legend decides to leave the club in the summer.

Ugarte would be a solid, long-term replacement for the French international midfielder.

The 22-year-old will add physicality, defensive cover, drive, and work rate to the Chelsea midfield. He could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Ugarte is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

A move to Chelsea would be the ideal next step in his career and playing against top-class players in the English league will accelerate his development.