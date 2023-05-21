“A player Chelsea love” – Fabrizio Romano gives Blues hope of potential wonderkid transfer deal

Chelsea reportedly “love” Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia and could have one key connection that helps them get this transfer done this summer.

Lavia has been a revelation since leaving Manchester City for Southampton last summer, and it seems inevitable that the 19-year-old will get himself a big move in the coming months following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano has once again spoken about Chelsea’s interest in Lavia, highlighting the fact that Joe Shields could be useful in luring the Belgian teenager to Stamford Bridge after previously working with him both Man City’s academy and at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Lavia’s future, Romano said: “Romeo Lavia is a player Chelsea love. Chelsea have Joe Shields at the club, who is the director who signed Romeo Lavia for Manchester City’s Academy and then signed Romeo Lavia at Southampton.

“He’s the man who has built the career of Romeo Lavia, so it’s normal to have this kind of link. They are pursuing the player but it’s not the only option.”

Lavia looks like he’d be a useful signing to give Chelsea something a bit different in defensive midfield, with the Blues enduring a hugely frustrating season and looking in need of upgrades on ageing players like N’Golo Kante, who is also set to be out of contract at the end of this season.