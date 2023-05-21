Chelsea are said to have made an offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as they search for a new number nine to lead the line.

This comes from ESPN, who say that the Blues have lodged an €80million bid to sign Vlahovic ahead of the summer.

French journalist Julien Laurens spoke on the Byline Podcast – hosted by Chelsea fan Alex Goldberg – this week revealing Chelsea’s concrete interest in the Serbian striker but this confirmed bid comes as new information in the past hour.

ESPN say that the Blues have had an interest in the 23-year old since his Fiorentina days so the links are understandable and the Blues are the first team who have had a bid for the player reported by a reputable source.

Despite missing 14 games this season through injury, Vlahovic still has 14 goals this season, with two coming in his last three matches as the Old Lady look to be back on track for a Champions League spot after their 15-point deduction for false accounting was overturned at the back end of April.

With Juventus now sitting 2nd in Serie A, their European worries could be no more, but with Vlahovic’s known struggles under the management of Massimiliano Allegri continuing to be a hot topic for discussion, he could well look for a move this summer.