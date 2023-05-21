Chelsea in for potential Serie A transfer raid, says journalist

Chelsea are reportedly in for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to journalist Julien Laurens, speaking to The Byline.

Vlahovic looked a huge talent during his time at Fiorentina, but it could make sense for him to try for another big move this summer as it just hasn’t quite worked out for him since he joined Juve.

The Serbia international looks like he’d be a good fit for the Premier League, and he’d undoubtedly give Chelsea something they’re currently missing up front.

The Blues have endured a dire campaign, and it’s fair to say they’re lacking goals from flops like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

Vlahovic could be ideal to give them that focal point in attack, and at the age of 23 he still has time to keep on improving.

14 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season isn’t the most prolific record, but he scored 41 times in his final year and a half at Fiorentina, and surely hasn’t lost that talent overnight.

Chelsea would do well to at least consider Vlahovic if other options aren’t available.