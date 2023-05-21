Chelsea in for potential Serie A transfer raid, says journalist

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly in for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to journalist Julien Laurens, speaking to The Byline.

Vlahovic looked a huge talent during his time at Fiorentina, but it could make sense for him to try for another big move this summer as it just hasn’t quite worked out for him since he joined Juve.

The Serbia international looks like he’d be a good fit for the Premier League, and he’d undoubtedly give Chelsea something they’re currently missing up front.

The Blues have endured a dire campaign, and it’s fair to say they’re lacking goals from flops like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus this summer
More Stories / Latest News
Qatari businessman worth £1.2bn tempted to buy West Ham instead of PL rivals
Crystal Palace star’s agent flies out for transfer talks in Istanbul
Gary Lineker shares conspiracy theory involving Leicester City

Vlahovic could be ideal to give them that focal point in attack, and at the age of 23 he still has time to keep on improving.

14 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season isn’t the most prolific record, but he scored 41 times in his final year and a half at Fiorentina, and surely hasn’t lost that talent overnight.

Chelsea would do well to at least consider Vlahovic if other options aren’t available.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.