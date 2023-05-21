Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is all set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he has decided not to extend his contract at Selhurst Park.

It seems that Zaha is keen on a new challenge and he has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

According to reports, the player’s agent recently held talks with Turkish club Fenerbahce in Istanbul. It will be interesting to see if Zaha is willing to move to the Turkish league at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Crystal Palace over the years, and he is certainly good enough to play for top Premier League clubs.

Zaha will be hoping to join a club where he can win major trophies and staying in the Premier League would be ideal for him.

As for Crystal Palace, they will be disappointed with this impending departure, but the Eagles are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation. It remains to be seen whether they can replace him adequately now.