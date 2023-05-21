Manager urges club board to prevent another star leaving as Liverpool & Arsenal chase important duo

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has urged the club’s board not to let another star player leave amid interest in Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

The Seagulls have had another fine season in the Premier League and it could cost them more of their big names after the recent departures of the likes of Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, and Marc Cucurella.

According to Football Insider, De Zerbi is now keen to avoid Kaoru Mitoma being poached by bigger clubs this summer, amid expected interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in Mac Allister and Caicedo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Liverpool are making progress on signing Mac Allister, while Chelsea may also be hovering in the background.

Caicedo, meanwhile, remains a top Arsenal target this summer, according to a recent claim from talkSPORT…

Brighton have so far coped well with cashing in on their star names, but they have to be careful not to over-do it, with Mitoma leaving alongside those other stars perhaps likely to prove one sale too many.

The 26-year-old Japan international has been a joy to watch for much of this season and will surely have a key role to play for the club next term.

