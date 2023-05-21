Disgusting scenes in La Liga as Valencia fans racially abuse Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr – results in him getting sent off

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was a victim of ruthless racial abuse by Valencia fans during the 1-0 defeat earlier tonight.

Real Madrid lost 1-0 at Valencia, with Diego Lopez scoring the only goal of the game. The game that was marred by disgusting racial abuse from Valencia fans saw Vinicius Jr get sent off in the stoppage time.

The red card itself was surprising considering he was being man-handled and choked by the Valencia player before he reacted with a hand to the face which was deemed as red-card worthy. The Valencia player escaped any punishment.

Earlier in the game, almost the entire stadium full of Valencia fans aimed monkey chants at Vinicius.

 

 

The continuous racist chants had the player on the edge and the reaction was triggered due to it.

Manager Carlo Ancelloti after the game revealed that the player was so upset he did not want to continue playing. He claimed that he told the referee during the game that he needs to stop the match.

Carlo Ancelotti said:

Vinicius no longer wanted to play and I told him he was right! I told the referee to stop the game.

La Liga has a big problem. It was a whole stadium calling him ‘monkey’, not just one person. The game should have stopped immediately.”

 

 

