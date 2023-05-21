Newcastle United fans will love Dominik Szoboszlai’s latest social media activity

Newcastle United fans will no doubt have noticed Dominik Szoboszlai’s rather intriguing social media activity amid transfer rumours linking him with the Magpies.

The Hungary international is an impressive young talent who’s been linked with a number of big Premier League clubs in the past, and Newcastle are seemingly showing the strongest interest ahead of this summer.

See below as Szoboszlai has now fuelled those rumours by liking a post showing the club closing in on Champions League qualification for next season…

Newcastle should have plenty of money to spend again this summer and a signing like Szoboszlai could be ideal to help Eddie Howe continue the remarkable progress his side have made.