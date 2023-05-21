At least 9 people dead in stadium stampede in El Salvador

At least nine people have died while several others have been injured in a stadium crush caused by a stampede in El Salvador.

Alianza and FAS were in action at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan yesterday, when play had to be suspended due to chaotic scenes in the crowd.

Dozens of fans had to take to the pitch for medical treatment, while authorities confirmed seven men and two women had lost their lives.

“We can confirm nine dead — seven men and two women — and we attended to more than 500 people, and more than 100 were transported to hospitals, some of them were serious,” said Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the first aid group Rescue Commandos.

Pedro Hernandez, president of El Salvador soccer’s first division, explained how the incident unfolded, saying: “It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate.

“Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered.”