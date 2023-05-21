Espanyol striker Joselu is said to be on the shortlist of Real Madrid this summer with Los Blancos needing another option to Karim Benzema.

This is according to NewcastleWorld, who say that Joselu is being considered as a back-up to Benzema with Los Blancos short on replacement options currently for the Frenchman.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu could be the pinnacle of a crazy career turnaround for the Spanish forward, who was sold by Newcastle in 2019 after scoring just seven goals in 52 appearances for the Magpies.

Now at Espanyol, the 33-year old has scored 15 goals in La Liga this season, a tally only bettered by Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, all despite his Barcelona-based football club sitting second-bottom of the league.

With two years left on his current Espanyol deal, Real wouldn’t have to pay over the odds for Joselu and with him having played for the club in 2011, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him accept a move back to Madrid in what for him would be a great final big career move.