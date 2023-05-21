Leicester City are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they are set for a crunch clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Reacting to Leicester’s game against Newcastle, former Premier League star Gary Lineker has questioned on MOTD why the Foxes have been handed Monday night fixtures four times on the bounce.

Lineker also added that it might seem like a conspiracy theory but the scheduling of the games has made it tough for Leicester City and it seems that the Premier League wants the Foxes to go down this season.

“Huge game [on Sunday], Leeds v West Ham. Leicester obviously play on Monday against Newcastle. Again, it’s four Mondays on the bounce so I don’t know whether this is some kind of plan to make sure Leicester go down. Conspiracy theory there.”

Leicester City are currently 19th in the league table and they will be desperate to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season. They will need to win their remaining matches in order to beat the drop this season.

A win over Newcastle could take them out of the bottom three provided the other results go their way.