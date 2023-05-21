Hull City want to bring Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow in on a permanent deal this summer following an impressive loan spell in Yorkshire.

This is according to Hull Live, who say that the club’s manager Liam Rosenior is very keen on bringing him back next season.

Despite finishing 15th in the Championship, Darlow enjoyed a good half-season with the Tigers, making 12 appearances after joining on loan from the Magpies in January.

With Nick Pope now Newcastle’s fully-fledged first-choice keeper and the club also looking set to become a Champions League team from next season, Darlow’s chances of adding to his 100 appearances for the Tyneside club are looking very slim, so perhaps at the age of 32, a move back to Hull could be the best thing for him as he looks to play out the final few seasons of his career.

With two years left on his Newcastle deal, Darlow will hope that Eddie Howe won’t be too pedantic when it comes to getting a fair fee for him.