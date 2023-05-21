Journalist confirms Chelsea are keen on signing 27-year-old Premier League ace

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and David Raya is one of the potential targets.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea are keen on the 27-year-old Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, but they would prefer to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan instead.

Raya is set to leave Brentford this summer and he is looking to join a bigger club. A move to Chelsea would be the ideal next step in his career and he would get to compete for major trophies with the Blues.

The report claims that Edouard Mendy could be on his way out of the club after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and Raya could be his replacement.

Jones said: “Raya looks pretty certain to move and now that Brentford are making new goalkeeper plans it’s just a case of finding his new home. “Chelsea’s move for a goalkeeper is something that Mauricio Pochettino wants but they will have to resolve the situation first in-house as they have two big names in Kepa and Mendy. “Mendy seems the one most likely to, he’s more attainable financially, and easier to gauge interest in sources have told me, but that still could take some time. “From conversations I’ve had with contacts it feels like their interest in Raya is legit, but I also think they prefer Andre Onana, just as Tottenham do. It’s very early days but it’s not beyond imagination that Raya simply ends up signing for whichever team Onana doesn’t choose to join.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince their preferred target Andre Onana to join the club instead. Raya would be a quality alternative if they fail to sign the Inter Milan star.

The Italian giants have made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League and they might not be keen on selling key players this summer. It has been a disappointing league campaign for Inter Milan and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly and challenge for the league title next year. They must hold on to their best players in order to do so.

Raya has considerable Premier League experience and he could settle in quickly and compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting sport next season.