Video: Hilarious moment Sam Allardyce looks like he’s trying to bribe the fourth official

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce found a fiver on the floor and looked like he tried his luck bribing the fourth official in today’s game against West Ham!

Watch below as Big Sam clearly notices the £5 note that someone dropped, and attempts to do the right thing and hand it in to someone with authority.

?? Not Big Sam handing the fourth official a fiver.pic.twitter.com/3sGCGYbNpb — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 21, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

However, everyone seemed amused by what looked like Allardyce trying to give the match officials a cheeky fiver to give one or two decisions his side’s way.

It’s 1-1 at half time as Declan Rice cancelled out Rodrigo’s opener for Leeds at the London Stadium.