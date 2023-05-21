Video: Hilarious moment Sam Allardyce looks like he’s trying to bribe the fourth official

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce found a fiver on the floor and looked like he tried his luck bribing the fourth official in today’s game against West Ham!

Watch below as Big Sam clearly notices the £5 note that someone dropped, and attempts to do the right thing and hand it in to someone with authority.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

However, everyone seemed amused by what looked like Allardyce trying to give the match officials a cheeky fiver to give one or two decisions his side’s way.

It’s 1-1 at half time as Declan Rice cancelled out Rodrigo’s opener for Leeds at the London Stadium.

