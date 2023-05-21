Leicester City are edging closer to seeing Youri Tielemans leave on a free transfer this summer with the Belgian of interest to a Serie A side.

This is according to Leicestershire Live, who report that Roma are the side who are keenest on prising him out of Leicester this summer.

The midfielder is coming to the end of his four-year deal with the Foxes, having joined them on a permanent deal in July 2019 as one of the most highly-regarded youngsters in Europe and he has gone on to make over 190 appearances for the Foxes, winning an FA Cup and Community Shield, scoring the winning goal in the former to win the competition for his side in 2021.

Leicester are preparing for what could be a big squad change ahead of next season, with relegation from the Premier League a serious possibility, their game against Newcastle United tomorrow evening a crucial one in their hunt for survival.

A defensive-minded, impressive passer of the ball, Tielemans would be a good fit for Jose Mourinho’s Roma who are sound defensively themselves and on a free transfer this summer, there are few reasons why they shouldn’t move for a player of the 26-year old’s ability.