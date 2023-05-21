Liverpool fans noticed James Milner’s going up to Emi Martinez after their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and saying something.

Milner was among the number of players who played their final game at Anfield yesterday.

He has been an outstanding servant to Liverpool since joining the Reds on a free from Manchester City. He has been an influential team member both on and off the pitch under Klopp helping the club win every trophy.

In fact, such is his influence on the team that it was revealed by the player that the manager wanted him to stay but the club intervened and decided to not offer him a new deal.

Besides his incredible professionalism, it was his personality and wit that became popular among Liverpool fans.

During the game against Villa, Unai Emery’s side were guilty of constant time-wasting as they hoped to hold on to their 1 goal lead. Their Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was in particular the one player who left no opportunity to waste time and was even booked for it.

Milner, clearly unimpressed with the antics, took the opportunity to share his thoughts with Martinez, lifting him off the ground and delivering what appeared to be a few choice words.

Martinez, not one to back down, responded with his own gestures, resulting in a short exchange between the two players.

Watch the clip below:

James Milner. Final game at Anfield, could be lost in the emotion, instead picks up Villa keeper Martinez off the floor and quite possibly calls him a time wasting bellend. ? Liverpool and Premier League Legend. ?? pic.twitter.com/3JlFx5CnR4 — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) May 20, 2023

Liverpool fans were quick to react, expressing their delight and support for Milner’s actions on social media.

One fan tweeted: “Actually dying to know what he said to him now!! Martinez thought he was coming over to shake his hand.”

Another tweeted: Absolute Milner thing to do. .Will miss him so bad..

Absolute Milner thing to do?..Will miss him so bad.. ? https://t.co/d8dQrii2qE — Jenny (@Jennyxavierrr) May 21, 2023

Another fan hilariously suggested what he must have said: ‘Games over, you don’t need to sit on the ground any longer’

‘Games over, you don’t need to sit on the ground any longer’ https://t.co/70J6iVcQw2 — Kody Cicale (@KCicale) May 20, 2023

One fan emphasised on just how big a miss he would be for Liverpool