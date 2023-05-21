Liverpool’s transfer pursuit of Premier League star at advanced stage but Chelsea hovering

Liverpool are reportedly at an advanced stage of their transfer pursuit of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Chelsea also seem to have an interest in the Argentina international, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that Mauricio Pochettino appreciates his fellow countryman.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted in the Daily Briefing, Romano provided an update on Mac Allister, which sounded very optimistic from a Liverpool point of view.

The Reds urgently need to make changes in midfield this summer, but it remains to be seen if they will definitely get Mac Allister in, with Romano stressing that this deal is not done yet.

Chelsea would also do well to add a proven Premier League player of Mac Allister’s calibre to their squad, though they also look in need of a more defensive-minded player in that area of the pitch.

Romano says that’s currently Chelsea’s priority, but it does seem like it’s worth keeping an eye on this potential transfer battle with Liverpool.