Liverpool are reportedly close to a full agreement with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they hope to get the deal done as soon as possible.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing from his official Twitter account, the Reds could get this transfer all sealed by June, with the Argentina international seemingly quite likely to accept a move to Anfield if his information is anything to go by.

See below for the latest on the Mac Allister transfer saga, with Liverpool looking in a strong position despite other clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal also previously being linked with the 24-year-old by the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool want to resolve final details of Alexis Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition; full agreement on personal terms is really close. ??? #LFC Plan is to leave #BHAFC early in the window, been told the move could be done and sealed in June. pic.twitter.com/Dlukbsn5Ey — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023

Liverpool need a midfield overhaul this summer, with Mac Allister looking like a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

LFC are set to bid farewell to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of this season, and they arguably never truly replaced influential former star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have also not been at their best this season, so Mac Allister looks an ideal signing to help Klopp get this team firing again next term.