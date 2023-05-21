Liverpool & player close to full agreement on personal terms, transfer could be done in June

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly close to a full agreement with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they hope to get the deal done as soon as possible.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing from his official Twitter account, the Reds could get this transfer all sealed by June, with the Argentina international seemingly quite likely to accept a move to Anfield if his information is anything to go by.

See below for the latest on the Mac Allister transfer saga, with Liverpool looking in a strong position despite other clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal also previously being linked with the 24-year-old by the Daily Mirror.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United fans will love Dominik Szoboszlai’s latest social media activity
“Big mistake” – Pundit insists Arsenal should have kept this surprise name
Chelsea in for potential Serie A transfer raid, says journalist

Liverpool need a midfield overhaul this summer, with Mac Allister looking like a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

LFC are set to bid farewell to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of this season, and they arguably never truly replaced influential former star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have also not been at their best this season, so Mac Allister looks an ideal signing to help Klopp get this team firing again next term.

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Will be a good addition. We know the midfielders we are losing, I’d get rid of Thiago and put Trent there, seeing Trent has produced better figures in 7 games than Thiago has is 3 years. Bring in Maddison, as he’ll be a cheaper option than Mount who is just chasing big money. Bring in a RB and CB and we’ll be good for next season, as Jones Carvalho and Elliot are all getting nearer being ready to challenge as permanent starters.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.