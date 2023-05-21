Luke Ayling was spotted in tears following Leeds United’s loss to West Ham this afternoon which has left them in danger of relegation.

Ayling captained Leeds this afternoon and he looked to be leading his side to victory when Rodrigo gave the Whites the lead in the first half, but they couldn’t hold on, going on to lose 3-1 to the Hammers, leaving them very close to relegation.

The loss leaves Sam Allardyce’s side 18th in the table with Tottenham left to play on the final day of the season, where nothing less than a win will do to keep them in the division.

It’s a season that will have taken its toll on a lot of the players, none more so than Ayling, who according to Leeds journalist Joe Donnohue, was visibly emotional at full-time.

Luke Ayling visibly emotional as he goes to applaud the away fans. Joel Robles sat beside his goalposts, head bowed. Supporters have been streaming out since the third goal. Feels a lot like the final whistle at Bournemouth. — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) May 21, 2023

With just one year left on his Leeds contract, you’d expect Ayling to see out his time at the club where he will hope is still a Premier League player for them come the start of next season.