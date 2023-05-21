Manchester City star sends classy message to Arsenal after title victory confirmed

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has paid tribute to Arsenal after yesterday’s defeat for the Gunners at Nottingham Forest confirmed yet another Premier League title victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Walker credited Arsenal for pushing City all the way this season, describing Mikel Arteta’s side as being “fantastic” for much of the campaign before a little blip late on allowed City to overtake them.

The England international also praised City’s character as they produced such a superb run when it mattered most, with the team now also aiming to add the FA Cup and Champions League to their title triumph.

If they can beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final, then City will surely go down in history as one of the best teams ever as they’d be celebrating a memorable treble.

Many neutrals will surely have wanted to see Arsenal win the league this year just to keep things a bit more interesting, and Walker admits they were worthy opponents.

“Arsenal pushed us right to the limit they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them,” Walker told Man City’s official site.

“We just went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups and we capitalised on it and we’ve managed to end up where we have now.

“It’s the players we’ve got. We’re a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last number of years and we understand the standards we’ve set.”