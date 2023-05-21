Manchester City vs Chelsea team news: Nine changes for the Premier League champions

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The team news is in for Manchester City’s clash against Chelsea where Pep Guardiola’s side will be lifting the Premier League trophy later on.

Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest confirmed City’s status as the 2022/23 Premier League champions and as a result, Guardiola makes nine changes from the team that started against Real Madrid, with Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji the only survivors.

Frank Lampard makes five alterations from the Chelsea side that started the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last Saturday, with Kepa, Wesley Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz entering the fray.

Despite the changes, it remains a ridiculously strong City side that Pep has put out, and Chelsea will be hoping that the Sky Blues are still thinking about their title-winning celebrations if they want to stand any chance of winning against a team who haven’t lost a game since February 5th.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jarrod Bowen puts West Ham in front against Leeds
Chelsea make €80million offer for Dusan Vlahovic
“A player Chelsea love” – Fabrizio Romano gives Blues hope of potential wonderkid transfer deal

Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium comes at 16:00 BST.

More Stories Frank Lampard Julian Alvarez Pep Guardiola Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.