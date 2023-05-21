Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign the South Korean defender Kim Min-jae at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Napoli this season and he helped him win the league title. His performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils and Manchester United are hoping to finalise the move to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to a report from Il Mattino, Manchester United are now preparing to pay his €65 million (£56.5m) release clause and the defender will earn €9 million (£7.8m) per season at the club.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he will look to make his mark in English football next season.

Kim Min-jae certainly has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. Manchester United have improved their defence with the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The arrival of the South Korean defender could sort out their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The report further states that the move is so advanced that an accommodation has already been arranged for the player in England.

The South Korean will be hoping to challenge for major trophies with Manchester United next season and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact in the Premier League.