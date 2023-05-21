Manchester United to compete with Premier League rivals for 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Italian international midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old has been an important first-team player for Sassuolo this season and he has established himself as an important member of the national team as well.

The highly rated box-to-box midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils who are in need of central midfield reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag must look to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and the 23-year-old Italian certainly fits the profile. Apart from his ability to create and score goals, the 23-year-old is a hard-working midfielder who will contribute defensively as well.

The Italian has seven goals in the league this season and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

A report from Football Insider claims that Brighton and Hove Albion are keen on signing the player as well. The Seagulls are expected to lose Alexis Mac Allister in the summer and the 23-year-old Italian could be his replacement.

Manchester United certainly have more pull and financial resources to beat Brighton to the midfielder’s signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Furthermore, Manchester United will play in the UEFA Champions League next season if they manage to win the remaining games. That could give them a major advantage in the transfer race. Brighton are unlikely to finish in the top four and they do not have the financial means to compete with Manchester United either.

Moving to the Premier League would be an interesting challenge for Frattesi and the Italian could be excited about the prospect of playing for a big club like Manchester United.