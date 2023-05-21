Nottingham Forest somehow earned win over Arsenal despite surprise stat in key area

Nottingham Forest somehow managed a win against Arsenal yesterday despite only having 18% possession in the game – the lowest ever recorded for a winning team in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side are now mathematically safe from relegation after they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Gunners, and managed to keep the visiting team at bay despite them totally dominating the ball throughout the match.

See below as Opta state that this is the least amount of possession for a winning side since this data started being collected in 2003…

Arsenal weren’t really good enough on the day, even if they did have a lot of the ball, with Mikel Arteta’s side not creating the kind of chances you’d normally see from them when they’re at their free-flowing best.

The north London giants will still finish in 2nd and have Champions League football to look forward to next season, but there’s no doubt this campaign has ended on a bit of a low.

