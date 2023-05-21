Swansea City manager Russel Martin is a leading contender to become the new head coach of Southampton, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

The Saints, who were turned down by Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, are reportedly expected to make a formal approach for Martin for the managerial role, and want to wrap up the compensation over the next 48 hours.

According to the report, Martin was initially scheduled to meet with Swansea’s owners in Washington but remained in the UK as Southampton intensified their interest in him.

Sky Sports also confirms that the Swansea manager has ‘verbally agreed‘ to join Southampton, signaling a potential departure from his current club.

In the event that Martin leaves Swansea, former Southampton boss Nathan Jones has emerged as a prominent candidate to succeed him at the Welsh club.

Martin’s impressive work at Swansea has attracted attention from other clubs, despite the team’s mid-table finishes. His emphasis on playing attractive football has been a key factor in garnering interest from potential suitors.

The deal is expected to be announced at the start of the coming week. He will be tasked with the responsibility of guiding Saints back to the Premier League.