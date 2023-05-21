Renowned transfer insider Dean Jones has voiced his apprehensions about Tottenham Hotspur’s rumored plans to sell star striker Harry Kane and potentially replace him with Richarlison from Everton. According to Jones, such a move would be a “massive risk”.

Since his high-profile transfer from Everton last summer, Richarlison’s debut season with Tottenham has been underwhelming. The Brazilian forward has only managed to score one goal in the Premier League and three across all competitions.

While Jones recognised Richarlison’s potential, he highlighted the need for a change in Tottenham’s style of play under the new manager to help the Brazilian rediscover his form.

However, he expresses concern about the club’s potential reliance on Richarlison as a replacement for Kane, should the English striker depart during the summer transfer window.

He told Football Fan Cast:

“I think it’d be a massive risk to go with Richarlison as your nine if you’re not replacing Harry Kane when he leaves. But at the same time, Richarlison’s not a bad player, he just hasn’t had a good first year. It’s not the first player that’s ever gone into a club and not settled straight away. I would still say that there’s a chance Richarlison can come good. If you’re going to bank on him as you’re number nine, you’ve kind of got to change the setup of the team, you’ve got to play a little bit differently. He might play differently if he was told he was going to be the main man if he wasn’t constantly trying to live up to Harry Kane, then that might change things too.”

The future of Harry Kane remains uncertain, with reports linking him to a move to Manchester United. As speculation mounts, Harry Kane was spotted walking around the stadium alone applauding and waving at the Tottenham supporters after the full-time whistle against Brentford yesterday.

This gesture by the Spurs striker has sparked further rumours about his exit as many believe this might have been his final goodbye.

Bayern Munich and PSG are also reportedly interested in him but it is said that prefers to stay in England with his eyes set on breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League record. This could make a move to Manchester United much more possible.