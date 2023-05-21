Transfer news: Arsenal star 90% GONE, Chelsea eye Liverpool target, Bellingham BID, player mocks Arsenal & more

Good morning! Welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this plus more exclusive content straight to your inbox, completely ad-free!

AC Milan

Clear message from Brahim Diaz after scoring tonight. He’d love to stay at AC Milan next season. Talks between Milan and Real Madrid will take place soon, deal will depend on price tag. No chance for Brahim involved in Jude Bellingham deal with Dortmund — not true.

Brahim Diaz confirms: “I’m happy here at Milan. I feel very good at this club, then I don’t know what gonna happen [with Real Madrid]. I kissed the badge because that’s what I felt in that moment.”

Arsenal

Gift Orban raised a few eyebrows yesterday when he said: “My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League. Man United, Liverpool, Man City. I don’t like Arsenal … it’s like they don’t want to win titles. I want to go somewhere where they do.”

For clarification, the original author of the news piece from Belgium wished to make it clear that Orban “did not talk about the Arsenal of now but the one during his childhood in a jokingly way”. Orban has “the utmost respect for the Arsenal”.

Granit Xhaka is now 90% gone. It’s over between Arsenal and Xhaka, his move to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed in a matter of weeks, it’s just a matter of time. He’s agreed a contract until June 2027, and a fee of €15m is almost agreed between the two clubs.

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s priority to replace Xhaka, and they will present their offer to West Ham in the coming weeks.

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong: “I’m fine with Laporta. I’ve never been bad with him. They had that situation in the summer, but my relationship with him is fine. Messi? He’s fantastic, he’s great! But I have no idea if his return going to happen or not.”

Raphinha on his future: “It’s very clear, I want to stay here for many more years to come.”

Barca vice president Rafa Yuste: “I’d love for Leo Messi to return here. Of course it depends on his decision, but we’d love to have Leo back. We hope for Messi here next season.”

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “Should we prepare for Messi’s return? Leo is finishing the league in France. It’s time to respect PSG. When they win the league, we’ll see what happens.”

Alemany on his future: “Aston Villa have a great project and a great coach… but Barcelona is the biggest club in the world. I will stay here at Barça”, he confirmed.

Basel

Exciting young French forward Andy Diouf is having an excellent season at Basel with many European clubs keen on signing him. The race is still open with strong interest from different countries. Diouf is expected to sign with a new agent in the coming months to plan for his future move.

Bayern Munich

Konrad Laimer: “Bayern? We’ll see… Of course everyone knows that my contract (at Leipzig) is expiring and it’s nice here (Allianz Arena) too.”

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic: “Sacking Nagelsmann? We looked at it for a long time and were of the opinion that we had to act. Thomas Tuchel needs the pre-season with the team, then everything will be better.”

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi will reportedly try to block the departure of Kaoru Mitoma this summer as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are expected to leave (Football Insider)

Chelsea

Liverpool are making progress on Alexis Mac Allister, but keep an eye on Chelsea as well. The Blues appreciate the player, but have not yet made any approach for him as their focus is on a different kind of midfielder, more of a defensive-minded no.6 player.

Wesley Fofana: “I signed a long contract because I’m in the project, I want to win everything with Chelsea. It’s a big club. For sure, I am here for a long time and I am very focused to win everything.”

Liverpool

Personal terms are almost agreed between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister — after the Reds presented their project to the player in April. The deal is not done yet, there are still details left, and incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino appreciates him. No issues with Brighton — been told there’s fixed price for Alexis’ exit in June. Liverpool are really close and have long been in pole position, it’s very advanced and they are very confident, but it’s not completed yet. Chelsea have not yet made an approach for Mac Allister because that role is not their priority – they prefer a defensive midfielder, a no.6, but let’s see what happens.

Klopp on Jorg Schmadtke as potential new Liverpool director: “If it happens, it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp’ signing because we are both German or know each other…I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a good guy, a smart guy. Good personality, good humour.”

Manchester City

Manchester City are Premier League champions after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest yesterday. That’s now three titles in a row for Pep Guardiola’s side, and title number nine in the club’s history.

Understand Manchester City will offer Ilkay Gundogan a new deal valid until June 2024 with an option for further season, potentially June 2025. Talks will continue in the next days — Barca proposal remains valid on the table. NO decision made by Gundogan yet.