(Video) Aymeric Laporte in tears following Manchester City’s title celebrations

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte was visibly upset during Manchester City’s celebrations as questions surround his future at the club.

Laporte played 78 minutes this afternoon as City beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad in what was a preparation for their trophy lift post-match, but amidst the joyous partying, the moment seemed to take its toll on Laporte.

Aymeric Laporte is in tears at the Etihad. ? pic.twitter.com/v6ofCVrwUb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 21, 2023

The Spaniard has made just 22 appearances in all competitions this season, partly due to a knee injury but questions have arisen over his future in recent months, so could the emotion of a City departure be playing on Laporte’s mind?

Quite possibly, but there’s no doubt that he can be proud of his achievements over his five years at City and with an FA Cup and Champions League still to win, there’s plenty of things that could put a smile back on his face before the season’s end.