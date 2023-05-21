(Video) Declan Rice scratches head in response West Ham fans singing for him to stay

West Ham FC
Posted by

Watch the moment Declan Rice possibly sends a message to West Ham fans in response to them singing for him to stay at the club.

Rumours have swirled around recently about Rice and his future at the London Stadium, as many expect him to depart this summer with Arsenal very interested in him.

Now West Ham fans will be thinking that Rice is considering a stay, as he was spotted scratching his head while the Hammers fans sang a song for him to remain at the club during their 3-1 win over Leeds this afternoon.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona reach agreement to sign Premier League midfielder this summer
Premier League club expected to make formal approach for manager – want to wrap up deal over the next 48 hours
Video: Julian Alvarez gives the newly crowned Premier League champions an early lead against Chelsea

Did he have an itch during the chants or was it a serious message to the fans? We’ll never truly know, but West Ham supporters can certainly dream of another year of Rice.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.