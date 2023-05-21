Watch the moment Declan Rice possibly sends a message to West Ham fans in response to them singing for him to stay at the club.

Rumours have swirled around recently about Rice and his future at the London Stadium, as many expect him to depart this summer with Arsenal very interested in him.

Now West Ham fans will be thinking that Rice is considering a stay, as he was spotted scratching his head while the Hammers fans sang a song for him to remain at the club during their 3-1 win over Leeds this afternoon.

Is he playing games pic.twitter.com/dCieEhIpzQ — Anna (@annaawhu) May 21, 2023

Did he have an itch during the chants or was it a serious message to the fans? We’ll never truly know, but West Ham supporters can certainly dream of another year of Rice.