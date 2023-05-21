Video: Hilarious moment as Erling Haaland’s high five mishap leaves female staff member in visible pain

A funny incident occurred during Manchester City’s Premier League celebrations when a female staff member experienced an unexpected consequence of an enthusiastic high five from Erling Haaland.

As players lined up to show appreciation for the staff’s behind-the-scenes work, Haaland’s exuberance resulted in a noticeably painful encounter for the lady.

While other players opted for gentler greetings, Haaland’s excitement led him to deliver a powerful high five, causing visible discomfort.

The lady’s reaction was priceless, captured on video for everyone’s amusement. Fans quickly noticed the amusing moment, showcasing the lighter side of interactions between players and staff.

Watch the hilarious clip below: