(Video) Jarrod Bowen puts West Ham in front against Leeds

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Watch Jarrod Bowen beat the offside trap and slot West Ham in front against Leeds United who desperately need a result from the game.

Leeds went in front through Rodrigo in the first half but it didn’t phase West Ham, with Bowen the man who has turned the game on its head.

He got the assist for Declan Rice’s equaliser and now he’s got a goal, as Danny Ings played a ball through to him and he twisted his body and poked an effort past Joel Robles. VAR had a look for an offside but the goal was a legal one.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea make €80million offer for Dusan Vlahovic
“A player Chelsea love” – Fabrizio Romano gives Blues hope of potential wonderkid transfer deal
Video: Hilarious moment Sam Allardyce looks like he’s trying to bribe the fourth official

Leeds have just over ten minutes to get themselves back into the game – can they do it?

More Stories Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.