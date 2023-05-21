Watch Jarrod Bowen beat the offside trap and slot West Ham in front against Leeds United who desperately need a result from the game.

Leeds went in front through Rodrigo in the first half but it didn’t phase West Ham, with Bowen the man who has turned the game on its head.

He got the assist for Declan Rice’s equaliser and now he’s got a goal, as Danny Ings played a ball through to him and he twisted his body and poked an effort past Joel Robles. VAR had a look for an offside but the goal was a legal one.

??| GOAL: Bowen Makes it TWO for West Ham! West Ham 2-1 Leeds pic.twitter.com/toZd0i2fIA — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 21, 2023

Leeds have just over ten minutes to get themselves back into the game – can they do it?