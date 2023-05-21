The newly crowned Premier League champions have taken the lead against Chelsea inside 15 minutes.

The goal came from a clumsy mistake from Fofana who misplaced a simple pass from the back, giving the ball straight to the Manchester City player instead who played the pass to Palmer first time.

The youngster passed it to Julian Alvarez who finished it expertly past Kepa to give City the lead.

Watch the goal below:

With the league wrapped up, Pep Guardiola has rested most of his first team players as he hopes to have his strongest team available for the upcoming FA Cup final and Champions League final.