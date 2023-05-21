Video: Pure filth! Kylian Mbappe embarrasses the defender with unreal skills before scoring a brilliant goal

Kylian Mbappe is unstoppable against Auxerre, netting two goals within two minutes for PSG. And his first goal was pure filth.

Messi swiftly passed the ball to Ruiz before being tackled, creating an opening for the midfielder to slide the ball past the defense to Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman then turned and twisted showcasing his incredible skills, leaving the defender embarrassed before finding the perfect angle to execute an shot straight into the roof of the goal.

Watch the goal below: