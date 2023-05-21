(Video) Rodrigo smashes Leeds in front vs West Ham United

Watch Leeds United take the lead against West Ham United via a brilliant strike from inside the penalty area by Rodrigo.

Leeds knew they needed a result against the Hammers this afternoon to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League and Rodrigo has given them a huge opportunity of doing so with a brilliant goal.

Weston McKennie’s long throw from the left went all the way into the middle of the penalty area and Rodrigo came onto the ball and volleyed it past Lukasz Fabianski.

Could Leeds’ unlikely escape be on the cards? They’ve still got over an hour to play but this lead is more than precious.

