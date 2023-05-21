(Video) West Ham fans show “Knollsy” some love following his Thursday heroics

West Ham fan Knollsy was given some love today following his actions of fighting off AZ Alkmaar fans who attempted to intimidate the West Ham squad’s families on Thursday.

A video went viral of Knollsy on the night of the Hammers’ victory over the Dutch side in their Europa Conference League semi-final in midweek as he was filmed fighting off a huge group of Alkmaar fans who seemed intent on getting into the West Ham section of the stadium.

And today the West Ham fans showed him some love during the Hammers’ 3-1 win over Leeds, with Knollsy in good spirits despite sporting a big black eye.

A deserved song of praise for a man who risked his health for his football team and he’ll go down as a club legend.

