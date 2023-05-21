Kyle Walker says there is still plenty to play for with Manchester City this season as they aim for a historic treble following their league title win.

Walker and City were officially crowned league champions yesterday following Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest, so City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea this afternoon meant very little in the grand scheme of things as Pep Guardiola made nine changes from their midweek trouncing of Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland was one of those given a rest and his replacement Julian Alvarez delivered the goods in his absence, scoring City’s goal against Frank Lampard’s Blues in the first half.

Despite Chelsea’s impressive chance creation, they were unable to finish their opportunities as City were largely untroubled throughout the game and after the match, Walker spoke to Sky Sports (quotes via BBC Sport), saying that the feeling around the squad that they could win the league was always within them.

“We always believed we could do this. This group of lads are professionals and winners.”

With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United and a Champions League Final clash with Inter Milan still to come, the England defender showed his experienced side when asked about the title celebrations.

“Rest assured we are not finished. We have the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and then the Champions League.

“We will celebrate tonight and then move on to try and create history. The treble would be fantastic but there is a lot of football to be played.”

With Brighton and Brentford still to play in the league, City will want maximum points from both of those matches to end the season on an extra high before they go into their two huge finals at the beginning of June.