Qatari businessman worth £1.2bn tempted to buy West Ham instead of PL rivals

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani could reportedly turn his attention to buying West Ham United if he misses out on Manchester United.

The wealthy Qatari businessman and former politician, who is worth an estimated £1.2bn, has been clear in his ambition to buy a Premier League club this year.

There have also been links with an interest in Tottenham, and now it seems West Ham could be the main target if Sir Jim Ratcliffe ends up winning the bidding for Man Utd.

Spanish outlet El Pais explains that plans are already in place to try for another popular Premier League team if United aren’t available, with West Ham cited as a good option due to being in London and filling their 62,500-seater stadium each week.