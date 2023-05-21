West Ham United could reportedly be ready to let Gianluca Scamacca leave the club after just one season, with AC Milan supposedly in the strongest position to snap him up.

Milan have a long-standing interest in Scamacca, dating back to his time in Serie A with Sassuolo, and the Hammers are seemingly ready to let him leave after just one year at the London Stadium, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report suggests West Ham could allow the Italy international to leave on loan, and that seems like it could make sense for all involved.

David Moyes will surely want to strengthen up front, but loaning Scamacca out may be the best option for now as his stock will have fallen after a disappointing season in the Premier League.

Milan, meanwhile, could do with more options up front other than the ageing Olivier Giroud, and a temporary deal for Scamacca would be low-cost and low-risk for them.

West Ham fans will no doubt be disappointed that this promising deal didn’t work out better for them, but it’s surely now time to move the player on and try something different in attack next season.