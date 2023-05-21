David Moyes makes big decision on West Ham future

West Ham United manager David Moyes reportedly plans to quit the club at the end of the season, regardless of the outcome of the Europa Conference League final clash with Fiorentina.

The Hammers are preparing for one of the biggest games of their modern history on the 7th of June, and it seems Moyes wants it to be his final game in charge of the east Londoners.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish tactician will leave West Ham regardless of the result against Fiorentina, meaning he could go out on a real high if his team end up lifting the trophy.

That would be some way for Moyes to bow out, and it will be interesting to see who West Ham turn to to become their next manager.

Moyes has done fine work with WHUFC in recent years, even if their Premier League form this season has been less good than the last couple of seasons.

