The agent of Premier League-linked Andre Onana has revealed the latest on his client’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

90Min have reported recently that Tottenham have Onana on their shortlist ahead of the summer as they prepare for a future without Hugo Lloris while Football Insider say that incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the 27-year old to follow him to Stamford Bridge.

Onana has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season as he approaches the end of his first season at Inter and despite all the rumours linking him with a move away, his agent Albert Botines has told Calciomercato (relayed by Tutto Mercato Web) that Onana is in no rush to move.

“Transfer rumours are normal at this stage, but I prefer not to talk about it because it’s very early and now the boy is focused only on the field.

“We have a five-year contract with Inter, he has another four years on his contract and now he’s focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final.

“He still has a long contract, he’s calm. He is very happy, he plays in the strongest team in Italy.”

Onana has been very impressive this season when placed between the sticks and despite his international career coming to a close during the World Cup in December following a disagreement with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song, he is still a very reliable player.