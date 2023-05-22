Fabrizio Romano names the front-runner for the Spurs job amid reports Julian Nagelsmann is back in the race

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tottenham’s search for a new manager, commenting on some surprise claims that Julian Nagelsmann could be back in the running for the job.

According to Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Spurs seem unlikely to be able to reach an agreement with Nagelsmann due to the specific demands of the former Bayern Munich boss.

It seems the German tactician only wants the Tottenham job if he can work alongside a sporting director of his choice, whereas Spurs would prefer to identify their own candidate for that role before then deciding on the manager to complement them.

Romano adds that Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot currently looks to be the front-runner for the manager’s job, though Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim are also in the club’s thinking.

Arne Slot to Tottenham?
Slot seems ideal after his hugely impressive work to guide Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season, though Enrique and Amorim also look like strong candidates.

Nagelsmann could have been a good choice as well, but it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up after moves to both Spurs and Chelsea fell through.

