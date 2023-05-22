Arsenal have concrete interest in raiding rivals for midfielder transfer

Arsenal reportedly have a concrete interest in the potential transfer of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his contract.

The Germany international has just had another superb season for Pep Guardiola’s side, contributing eight goals and four assists in the Premier League to help them lift the title for a third season in a row.

Arsenal now need a replacement for Granit Xhaka in midfield, and it seems Mikel Arteta has identified Gundogan as the ideal candidate, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners would do well to snap up such a top talent on a free transfer, but it seems Barcelona could also be in the running, and his future is not yet decided.

Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal?
Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season, and adding someone with Gundogan’s experience could help make the difference for the club as they look to challenge again next term.

Arteta will know Gundogan well from working with him when he was on Pep Guardiola’s staff at the Etihad Stadium, so it will be interesting to see if that can tempt the 32-year-old to move to one of City’s rivals.

